Universal Rating Scale
Today's xkcd:
Mouseover title: "There are plenty of finer gradations. I got 'critically endangered/extinct in the wild' on my exam, although the curve bumped it all the way up to 'venti.'"
Then there are the wild cards, like 'interesting'.
bks said,
July 7, 2020 @ 6:34 am
I didn't know that "T for Teen" was a thing.
James said,
July 7, 2020 @ 7:00 am
It's a video game rating, bks.
John from Cincinnati said,
July 7, 2020 @ 7:02 am
Welcome to the world of video game ratings, provided by ESRB, self-regulatory body for the video game industry. "E" for everyone. "E 10+" for ages 10 and up. "T" for teen, ages 13 and up. "M" for mature, ages 17 and up. "AO" for adults only, ages 18 and up. (And "RP", rating pending.)