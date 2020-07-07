Barge bilge
« previous post |
The CCP government is dragging a large barge through Victoria Harbor to celebrate their takeover of Hong Kong and the imposition of the hated National Security Law on the former semi-autonomous region. On one side:
(Source)
The huge characters say:
hè guó'ān lìfǎ
賀國安立法
"Congratulations on National Security Legislation"
At first I thought it should read:
zhùhè guó'ān lìfǎ
祝賀國安立法
"Congratulations on National Security Legislation"
Part of my reasoning for such a conclusion was that there is clearly space for another banner / character to the left. Adding the zhù 祝, with three disyllabic terms, makes it sound more vernacular.
On the other side:
(Source)
qìng Xiānggǎng huíguī
慶香港回歸
"celebrate the return of Hong Kong"
Similarly, I thought the saying on this side would sound better if it read:
qìngzhù Xiānggǎng huíguī
慶祝香港回歸
"celebrate the return of Hong Kong"
Upon reflection, however, I was able to get into the spirit of the 1 + 2 +2 cadence and came to appreciate it over a straight 2 + 2 + 2 rhythm.
Selected reading
"Better said in Cantonese" (7/4/20)
[Thanks to Claudia Rosett]