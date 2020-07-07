« previous post |

Hong Kong opponents of PRC / CCP totalitarian rule can read the title of this post. Many of them can also read this geometric typeface:

In both cases it is the rallying cry of the dissidents:

gwong1 fuk6 hoeng1 gong2 si4 doi6 gaak3 ming6 (Jyutping)

光复香港时代革命

"Liberate Hong Kong! the revolution of our times!"

With the recent imposition of the National Security Law, the Beijing government has suddenly (27 years ahead of schedule) made Hong Kong subject to the same draconian constraints on free speech that are enforced everywhere in the PRC. (See: "National Security Law eclipses Hong Kong", 6/2/20.)

The erstwhile principle of "One country, two systems" (Yīguóliǎngzhì 一国两制) is dead.

"As in mainland China, Hong Kongers now use code to evade political censorship" (Quartz, 7/3/20)

"‘GFHG, SDGM’: Hong Kong netizens reimagine illegal slogan as protesters find workarounds" (Hong Kong Free Press, 7/3/20)

It is impossible for the censors to keep up with the creativity and determination of the people who want to be free.

