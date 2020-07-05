« previous post |

More than a decade ago, I posted about the oratorial skills of George Whitefield: "If I could only say 'O!' like Mr. Whitefield", 5/15/2009. He was an itinerant preacher who played an indirect role in the origins of the University of Pennsylvania, whose 1740 home was a building constructed in an unsuccessful attempt to lure Whitefield to settle in Philadelphia. What I didn't know at the time was that Whitefield later played a central role in the introduction of slavery to Georgia, where he did settle:

Slavery had been outlawed in the young Georgia colony in 1735. In 1747, Whitefield attributed the financial woes of his Bethesda Orphanage to Georgia's prohibition of slavery.He argued that "the constitution of that colony [Georgia] is very bad, and it is impossible for the inhabitants to subsist without the use of slaves.

Between 1748 and 1750, Whitefield campaigned for slavery's legalisation. He said that the colony would not be prosperous unless farmers had slave labor. Whitefield wanted slavery legalized not only for the prosperity of the colony, but also for the financial viability of the Bethesda Orphanage. "Had Negroes been allowed", he said, "I should now have had a sufficiency to support a great many orphans without expending above half the sum that has been laid out." Whitefield's push for the legalization of slavery "cannot be explained solely on the basics of economics." It was also that "the specter of massive slave revolts pursued him."

Slavery was legalized in 1751. Whitefield saw the "legalization of slavery as part personal victory and part divine will." Whitefield now argued a scriptural justification for slavery. He increased his number of slaves, using his preaching to raise money to purchase them. Whitefield became "perhaps the most energetic, and conspicuous, evangelical defender and practitioner of slavery."

Why didn't I know about that? The contents of my post came from material I'd assembled earlier, as part of an explanation of the statue for residents in the Quadrangle, where the statue sits. The first version of the Wikipedia section on Whitefield's advocacy of slavery in Georgia seems to have been added a few days before my post, and unfortunately I didn't re-read the article, or come across any other sources that explained those facts. In any case, I'm happy to report that the university has decided to remove the statue. From Amy Gutmann's message of July 2:

We are today announcing that a statue of George Whitefield that was erected in the Quad in the early twentieth-century will be removed from our campus. We make this change after careful consideration of what it means for our campus community, both now and into the future. The case for removing Whitefield is overwhelmingly strong. He was a well-known evangelical preacher in the mid-eighteenth century, who notably led a successful campaign to allow slavery in Georgia. This is undeniably one of Whitefield’s principal legacies. Honoring him with a statue on our campus is inconsistent with our University’s core values, which guide us in becoming an ever more welcoming community that celebrates inclusion and diversity.

Whitefield’s connection to Penn stems from a church meeting house he owned at 4th and Arch streets in Philadelphia which was purchased by Ben Franklin to house the Academy of Philadelphia, a predecessor to the University of Pennsylvania. Given that Whitefield prominently advocated for slavery, there is absolutely no justification for having a statue honoring him at Penn.

Should we see this kind of iconoclasm as "destroying history"? There's a meme for that:

1776: After a reading of the Declaration of Independence, New Yorkers descended on Bowling Green and pulled down a statue of King George III. Imagine those thugs destroying history. Now we’ll never know who won the Revolutionary War.#July4th #independenceday2020 pic.twitter.com/LrOtFt0wHe — _ #Bluenami2020 (@Tipsy_in_Texas) July 4, 2020

Here's a more elegant version of the same scene, as re-imagined in 1857 by William Walcutt:

See also Krystal D’Costa, “The History Behind the King George III Statue Meme,” Scientific American blog post, 8/23/2017.

I'm tempted to use Walcutt's painting as a Zoom background:

But I think I'll wait for a picture of Whitefield's statue coming down, which I hope will be the occasion of an analogous celebration.

