What do you say? pic.twitter.com/3emc8tAwfB
— Lakeyshia Alexander (@KeyshiaAlexnder) June 25, 2020
June 26, 2020 @ 5:20 am · Filed by Mark Liberman under Borrowing, Pronunciation
June 26, 2020 @ 5:20 am · Filed by Mark Liberman under Borrowing, Pronunciation
Victor Mair said,
June 26, 2020 @ 5:26 am
6. Hero
Philip Taylor said,
June 26, 2020 @ 5:29 am
Also /ˈxɪər əʊ/ for me (but only after I was corrected by a native speaker). Until then, like most Britons, /ˈdʒaɪər əʊ/.
Philip Taylor said,
June 26, 2020 @ 5:34 am
One might also ask the analogous question for "Gouda". But I see I failed to amend JW's syllabification, which I normally do in order to more accurately reflect my own speech — I should, of course, have written /ˈdʒaɪə rəʊ/.
M. Paul Shore said,
June 26, 2020 @ 6:20 am
This particular word gives one of the best examples of the fundamental folly of retaining the original spellings—a transliterated original spelling in this case—of borrowed foreign words. It’s a folly that of course stems from the near-universal fallacious belief on the part of educated but linguistically uninformed people that the identity of a word resides almost exclusively in its graphical rather than in its aural form. The respelling “hero” was pretty much the right way to handle the borrowing (though “hiro” would arguably have been slightly better); the transliteration “gyro” was a catastrophically wrong way. Looking at the situation more broadly, the contamination of the English writing system by entirely or mostly unrespelled French and Latin borrowings is one of the main reasons for the sad state of English spelling today.
When English spelling comes to be reformed—as it’ll have to be eventually, because it can’t stay mired in the late Middle Ages and early Renaissance forever while the spoken language moves on—the borrowing of foreign words without phonetically respelling them should, it seems to me, be outlawed.
bks said,
June 26, 2020 @ 6:32 am
Souvlaki
Thomas Hutcheson said,
June 26, 2020 @ 6:36 am
# 4 like "gyroscope."
Vireya said,
June 26, 2020 @ 6:59 am
Another vote for souvlaki.
cliff arroyo said,
June 26, 2020 @ 7:00 am
"only after I was corrected by a native speaker"
Of what language?
When I first became aware of them in the early 1980s people were pronouncing them like the first two syllables of gyroscope… but I was taking Modern Greek and so I pretentiously adopted [ˈʝiro] even before some place in town added the helpful YEE-roh to a sign advertising them.
Robot Therapist said,
June 26, 2020 @ 7:04 am
Kebab
David Marjanović said,
June 26, 2020 @ 7:09 am
Döner macht schöner.
Philip Taylor said,
June 26, 2020 @ 7:14 am
A good question, Cliff — I didn't actually interrogate him as to his ethnic origins and/or L1. The location was Germany, where there are more Turks than Greeks, but would not a Turkish-German restaurant have called them "Döner Kebab"s ?
Morten Jonsson said,
June 26, 2020 @ 7:18 am
Doner.
I’d call the Greek dish option 4, jie-row, after wondering if I should pronounce it the Greek way, then deciding I don’t really know the Greek way and no one would understand me anyway and I’d have to repeat it saying jie-row.
It’s not souvlaki. The meat is shaved, not in pieces.
Daniel Deutsch said,
June 26, 2020 @ 7:38 am
https://www.stavros.io/posts/how-to-pronounce-gyros/
Robbie said,
June 26, 2020 @ 7:42 am
That's a kebab. Specifically, a doner kebab.
I've seen Americans talking about "gyros", but never knew what they meant by it.
Keith said,
June 26, 2020 @ 7:57 am
This old chestnut, again!
When one language (English) borrows a word from another language (Greek) and the borrowed word contains a sound that doesn't exist in the borrowing language, the word is always going to get mangled. I don't think that there's anything particularly wrong in keeping a Greekish spelling of "gyros" for "γύρος", and I can understand why the final "s" would be dropped in order to make it obvious that it is a singular noun.
In England, in my experience, at least, it would be more common to refer to that "meatloaf in a flatbread" as a "kebab" or a "doner kebab" (sometimes spelt "döner kebab"), from its Turkish name.
Here in France, it is less frequently known by its Turkish name and far more frequently as "un sandwich grec" ("a Greek sandwich"), usually shortened to simply "un grec" or humorously as "100dwich grec".
Philip Taylor said,
June 26, 2020 @ 8:00 am
Am I alone in hearing Stavros pronounce the word with three syllables ? What I hear is (roughly) /i ˈjɪə rɒs/.
Rose Eneri said,
June 26, 2020 @ 8:02 am
As a native USAer, to me a kebab consists of chunks of meat and vegetables that are served on, or slid off, a skewer.
I would imagine that a Doner kebab would have been something eaten by the Donner Party. Yikes!