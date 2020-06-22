« previous post |

You've probably read about how k-pop stans pranked the Trump campaign — apparently several hundred thousand of them signed up for tickets to Saturday's Tulsa rally, creating embarrassingly over-optimistic attendance predictions. You may even have seen one of the celebratory tiktok videos:





But this is Language Log, not political meme log, so you can follow up the sociopolitical thread on your own: "Did TikTokers and K-pop fans foil Trump’s Tulsa rally? It’s complicated", WaPo 6/21/2020; "K-pop fans emerge as a powerful force in US protests", BBC News 6/11/2020; "How K-pop fans became celebrated online vigilantes", Technology Review 6/5/2020; "The K-Pop Stans Are Radicalizing", The Cut 6/4/2020; etc.

Instead our topic today is the origin of the term stan. M-W glosses the noun as "an extremely or excessively enthusiastic and devoted fan", and the verb as "to exhibit fandom to an extreme or excessive degree : to be an extremely devoted and enthusiastic fan of someone or something".

The origin is Eminem's 2000 song, with lyrics featuring letters from an obsessed fan named Stan:



