A key term in Chinese historical geography is guān 關 ("pass"). You can see from the shape of the character that it is framed by the two panels of a door, left and right, and that it has two upright, elaborated bars that could impede progress through the gate (I am thinking of the early forms of the character). The flanking door panels constitute the semantophore (radical, classifier) of the character, and the bars inside are the secondary semantophore, but may also simultaneously function as a phonophore.

A pass serves both to facilitate and block movement along key routes leading into and out of a country or regions within a country.

Just as I was thinking about writing this post on passes, I synchronously and serendipitously received from Alan Kennedy a reference to this highly technical article on Silk Road travel:

Irina Tupikova, Matthias Schemmel, Klaus Geus, "Travelling along the Silk Road: A new interpretation of Ptolemy’s coordinates", Max-Planck-Institut für Wissenschaftsgeschichte / Max Planck Institute for the History of Science, Preprint 465 (2014), 73 pages.

Because of my longstanding interest in the Tarim Basin (Eastern Central Asia) and the important town of Dunhuang (far western Gansu Province) with its famous Buddhist cave site of the Mogao Caves, I am particularly attracted to this article by Tupikova, Schemmel, and Geus for its citation of passes in these areas and its dedicated effort to make more precise their exact locations. The authors mention numerous passes that mark the route of the Silk Road(s)

To go through one of these passes, travellers had to present a guòsuǒ 過所 (lit., "pass-place") document that allowed the bearer to pass from one checkpoint to another. In medieval China, this was the equivalent of a passport ("[authorization to] pass through a port"). Note that a "port" doesn't necessarily have to on the water.

"harbor," Old English port "harbor, haven," reinforced by Old French port "harbor, port; mountain pass;" Old English and Old French words both from Latin portus "port, harbor," originally "entrance, passage," figuratively "place of refuge, asylum," from PIE *prtu- "a going, a passage," suffixed form of root *per- (2) "to lead, pass over."

source

Even today, China has "ports" (gǎngkǒu 港口; cf. Hong Kong [Xiānggǎng 香港; "Fragrant Harbor"]) that serve as passes in the desert area between Kazakhstan and Xinjiang. When I first encountered them about twenty-five years ago, I thought that the usage was very strange, especially because gǎng 港 ("harbor; port") has a water radical.

The business of roads, routes, passes, and so forth is to enable jiāotōng 交通 ("communication"), where the first syllable means "intersect; cross" and the second means "through". Tōng 通 is one of my favorite Sinitic morphemes. In various usages, it conveys the following senses:【adjective】through; open; common; coherent; logical; whole; all【adverb】through【verb】communicate; connect; notify; lead to; open up; clear out; tell; understand; go to; know 【noun】authority; expert.

Such a multiplicity of meanings enables us to form collocations such as the precious expostulations:

gǒupì bùtōng / gau2 pei3 bat1 tung1 (Cant.) 狗屁不通 ("canine crepitation that doesn't make sense") 688,000 ghits

gǒupì bùtōng wénzhāng shēngchéng qì 狗屁不通文章生成器 ("Bullshit Article Generator") 385,000 ghits

Best of all, let us contemplate the early 13th-c. Chan / Zen classic Wúménguān 無門關 / Mumonkan 無門関 (The Gateless Pass). How shall we pass through it?

