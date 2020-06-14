« previous post |

Chris Waigl is a longtime friend of Language Log — among her many accomplishments is the creation of the Eggcorn Database in 2005 (with contributions from Arnold Zwicky and me). These days she conducts post-doctoral research in the Boreal Fires team of the Alaska EPSCoR Fire and Ice project at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, and she also teaches in the UAF College of Natural Science and Mathematics. Recently on Facebook, Chris shared an article from the Anchorage NBC affiliate, KTUU Channel 2, about the team she works with at UAF. The headline for the article is striking: "Alaskan-developed satellite technology helps fire managers in COVID-19 era."

As Vadim Temkin asked Chris on Facebook, "Why are you firing poor managers?"



Yes, it's a crash blossom, a headline with enough ambiguity to suggest a wildly different interpretation. In this case, the technology that Chris and her team have developed is not helping to fire those poor managers, who are just trying to get by in the COVID-19 era. Instead, the team is helping "fire managers" — people who work in wildfire management. As the article explains:

COVID-19 is impacting the way land managers prepare for and respond to wildfires, but satellite technology developed at the University of Alaska Fairbanks is helping provide data to help managers make informed decisions.

This is reminiscent of one of the classic crash blossoms, "Squad Helps Dog Bite Victim." It's such a classic that it served as the title of an anthology of humorously ambiguous headlines published by the Columbia Journalism Review in 1980, long before "crash blossoms" first got their name in 2009.

Since the misreading here relies on interpreting "X helps NOUN NOUN " as "X helps VERB NOUN " (with fire changing part of speech), it's structurally similar to a crash blossom that Mark Liberman shared in a 2017 post, "Queen Mother tried to help abuse girl." That item in the (UK) Times illustrates the tendency of British headline writers to string together nouns into longer noun phrases (sometimes resulting in unwieldy noun piles). "Abuse girl" here referred to a girl who suffered abuse. (Online, at least, the Times revised the headline to read, "Queen Mother tried to help abused girl.")

As Chris Waigl noted on Facebook, "when you're not used to the N-N compound, you might more easily get garden pathed" by the "X helps NOUN NOUN " construction. She added, "To me, 'fire managers' is such a set phrase that it takes effort to wrench it apart, but to someone who isn't steeped in this terminology it would not be." This is one of those situations where hyphenating compounds would dispel confusion: if the headline referred to "fire-managers," we'd all be able to join Chris in recognizing it as a set phrase.

