Last week at the Chinese National People's Congress (NPC; the annual two-week meeting just ended), a delegate submitted a proposal to end foreign-language translations at press conferences and major events in order to "safeguard the dignity of the Chinese language".

Move could promote Chinese culture and cut out inefficiency, the deputy says in one of 506 motions submitted to National People’s Congress this year But the deputy, a city mayor, claims foreign ministry has already stopped foreign language translation, which is not the case

Sarah Zheng, SCMP 5/27/20

Here are some of the major points cited in Sarah Zheng’s SCMP article:

The motion raised by Yang Weiguo – the mayor and deputy Communist Party secretary of Zhuzhou, a city in central China’s Hunan province – at the national legislature would showcase China’s cultural confidence and improve efficiency at major diplomatic events and press briefings, he told the party mouthpiece People’s Daily.

“Language is a medium for civilisation, and to a large extent carries our national culture and spirit,” he was quoted as saying. “By cancelling foreign language translation at official press briefings and conferences, this would help effectively promote the spread of Chinese culture across the world, elevating the appeal and influence of the Chinese language, as well as increasing China’s initiative and right to speak in international discourse, further showing our confidence in Chinese culture.”

In his proposal, Yang said that foreign reporters needed to “follow the local customs” by mastering Mandarin, and that eliminating foreign language translation would “uphold the principle of reciprocity” since press events abroad did not provide Chinese language translation.

Similar proposals to limit the role of English in China have been put forward in the past, but have never resulted in the elimination of translation into English at the NPC or the prohibition of English and Roman letters in Chinese writing.

