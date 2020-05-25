« previous post |

Ken Stone, "OAN to Appeal Judge's Ruling to Toss Rachel Maddow Defamation Suit", Times of San Diego 5/22/2020:

A San Diego federal judge Friday dismissed a $10 million defamation lawsuit filed by the owners and operators of San Diego-based One America News Network against MSNBC and political commentator Rachel Maddow.

Last summer, the liberal host told her viewers that the Trump-friendly conservative network "really literally is paid Russian propaganda."

U.S. District Judge Cynthia Bashant dismissed Herring Networks' suit with prejudice, ruling "there is no set of facts that could support a claim for defamation based on Maddow's statement," made during a July 22, 2019, segment of her show.

The judge's order is here, and it quotes the context of Maddow's remark:

Maddow opened the segment by informing viewers about OAN, calling it a "boutique little news outlet that is designed specifically for Trump-mega fans." She pointed out that President Trump previously praised OAN's ratings on Twitter and gave OAN a press pass to the White House. Maddow then stated that she has the "most perfectly formed story of the day" and presented Kevin Poulsen's Daily Beast article. She stated the article reports that OAN, which is "Trump's favorite, more Trump-ier than Fox TV network[,] . . . has a full-time on-air reporter who covers U.S. politics, who is also simultaneously on the payroll of the Kremlin." The reporter is being paid to produce "pro-Putin propaganda" for the Russian-funded network Sputnik. Maddow states, "there is a lot of news today, but among the giblets the news gods dropped off their plates for us to eat off the floor today, is the actual news that this super right-wing news outlet that the President has repeatedly endorsed . . . we literally learned today that that outlet the President is promoting shares staff with the Kremlin. I mean, what?" She laughs and soon after says, "in this case, the most obsequiously pro-Trump right wing news outlet in America really literally is paid Russian propaganda. Their on-air U.S. politics reporter is paid by the Russian government to produce propaganda for that government."

As explained in an earlier news article, OAN's defamation suit featured an extensive linguistic analysis of literally — Ken Stone, "Rachel Maddow Faces Slapdown by UC Linguistics Professor in Defamation Suit", Times of San Diego 12/3/2019:

If Rachel Maddow loses her $10 million defamation case brought by the owner of San Diego-based One America News Network, she can blame, in part, a UC Santa Barbara linguistics professor.

The professor, Stefan Thomas Gries, argues in a long analysis of Maddow's on-air speech patterns that when she says "literally," she means "in fact."

Judge Cynthia Bashant in downtown San Diego federal court will hear both sides Dec. 16 in a hearing on an anti-SLAPP motion.

Prof. Gries' 35-page analysis is central to the OAN lawsuit. And the core of his argument cites the conclusions of Michael Israel ("Literally speaking", J. Pragmatics 2002) about the evolution of literally into an intensifier:

He goes on to demonstrate that one of literally's central functions now is not so much (anymore) that of "marking a commitment to a narrowly construed sentence meaning" (e.g., by determining which of the senses of a word is intended) but instead marking "the speaker's commitment to the intended utterance meaning". (p. 428). More to the point even, his examples show that the use of literally can be "closely parallel" to uses of really and truly (i.e. intensifiers whose historical development is complete) and that, often,

it makes no difference whether the language used is figurative or not – the point is that the language used is perfectly suited to express the speaker's meaning, and that the speaker is strongly committed to the truth of that meaning. (Israel 2002:429, my emphasis)

Later studies and discussions of literally (e.g. Liberman 2011, Park 2016) discuss different aspects of literally (e.g., its co-occurrence with almost or different historical data), but neither alter, nor add substantively to, the inventory of functions literally serves.

"Liberman 2011" is a LLOG post, "They almost non-metaphorically never complain about this!", 3/6/2011.

The judge was not convinced by Gries' argument:

A main issue here is whether Maddow's statement was hyperbolic. Because Maddow used the word "literally" (i.e., OAN is "literally" paid Russian propaganda), Plaintiff asserts it would be unreasonable to find the statement to be hyperbolic. What is noteworthy about the word "literally" is its conflicting definitions. The first definition of the word is: "in a literal sense or manner: such as . . . in a way that uses the ordinary or primary meaning of a term or expression [or] used to emphasize the truth and accuracy of a statement or description." Merriam-Webster Online Dictionary, https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/literally (last visited May 19, 2020). But the alternative definition is: "in effect : Virtually — used in an exaggerated way to emphasize a statement or description that is not literally true or possible." Id. Further, under either definition, the term can "lose[] its meaning when considered" in context. See Knievel v. ESPN, 393 F.3d 1068, 1074 (9th Cir. 2005). Although Maddow used the word "literally," this does not necessarily mean the phrase should be taken to be factual. Nowadays, as evidenced by the two conflicting definitions of the word "literally," use of the word can be hyperbolic.

The Court must therefore consider the language surrounding the allegedly defamatory statement to put into perspective the content of the statement. There are certainly facts presented in the segment that are not in dispute. It is undisputed that the Daily Beast article was published, wherein the author Kevin Poulsen opined that Kristian Rouz has been reporting on U.S. politics for OAN and "simultaneously writing for Sputnik, a Kremlin-owned news wire." (RJN Ex. A.) Rouz "is a Russian national on the payroll of" Sputnik. Poulsen then detailed a few of Rouz's reports for OAN, pointing out that "Kremlin propaganda sometimes sneaks into Rouz's segments." Poulsen found no disclosure by OAN of Rouz's "work for Russia's state-owned media, where he continues to file stories daily, primarily on economic news." (Id.) […]

The Ninth Circuit has held that "when a speaker outlines the factual basis for his conclusion, his statement is protected by the First Amendment." […]

The basis for Maddow's allegedly defamatory statement is clearly the story from the Daily Beast, which she presents truthfully and in full. Thus, she sufficiently provides listeners with the factual basis for her statement. Maddow "does not even hint that her opinion is based on any additional, undisclosed facts not known to the public." […] Viewers were presented with the details of the story before hearing the alleged defamatory statement and no additional facts were implied.

Here's the full audio from the original Maddow segment:

