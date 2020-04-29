« previous post |

Today's SMBC:





Mouseover title: "Bonus points if you call people idiots when the stats are on your side and elitists when they aren't."

The aftercomic:

See also Lila Gleitman et al., "The Impossibility of Language Acquisition (and How They Do It)", Annual Review of Linguistics 2019:

After convincing myself that people know more than they can necessarily say, I still was extremely skeptical of Noam's idealization of a homogeneous speech community—sort of—which came out of that previous work that I did. And the claim that language was innate I couldn't even make out; what could that possibly mean? So I was not only an empiricist at heart, but one of my frequent sayings has always been "Empiricism is innate."

And it certainly was with me. I'd say, What are you talking about? If you're in France, you learn French. If you're in England, you learn English. There's a sense in which it's totally obvious that language is learned from a very precise data set—sentences of English or sentences of French. Language learning comes from the outside in. But it's just as obvious that it's also from the inside out, because many of the cats and the dogs in the house are exposed to the same data set, and notoriously none of them learn English.

Permalink