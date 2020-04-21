« previous post |

Kylie Scott lipsyncs a passage from one of our president's recent press events:

Drunk in the club after COVID pic.twitter.com/H5E4nl2RiY — Dave 🏠 (@hellodavsk) April 21, 2020

The original on tiktok is here.

This is surprisingly convincing given that Donald Trump is known as a teetotaler.

Most of the research on the linguistic effects of alcohol — e.g. Schiel, Florian, Christian Heinrich, and Veronika Neumeyer. "Rhythm and formant features for automatic alcohol detection." In Eleventh Annual Conference of the International Speech Communication Association. 2010 — focus on phonetic effects, but I think the implications in this clip are rhetorical.

