An article in The Economist has two titles in different editions, both datelined March 26, 2020 Amsterdam:

1.

Typhus off!

"Why Dutch swear words are so poxy

English insults often refer to sex; Dutch ones, to disease"

2. Swearing

"Dutch disease

A country where sicknesses are curses"

The content is the same:

In most languages, if someone said you had cancer, it would be a diagnosis. In Dutch, it is more likely to be an insult. Kankerlijer ("cancer-sufferer") is one of a long list of Dutch profanities and expletives derived from diseases. An undesirable person might be told to "typhus off" (optyfussen) or "get consumption" (krijg de tering). If in (American) English you laugh your ass off, in Dutch you might "laugh yourself the pleurisy" (lachen je de pleuris). No one in England has been called a "poxy bitch" for centuries, but in the Netherlands you can still call someone a pokkenteef. A damned long way is a klereneind ("cholera-end"). And so on.

Because expletives are based on social taboos, in most cultures they are linked to sex, excrement or religion. Many Dutch swear words are as well, but they often feel weaker than the medical ones. Schijt is less like its English cognate and more like the gentler French merde. Mierenneuker ("ant-fucker") is an anodyne expression for someone who fusses over details. "Whore" is an insult in Dutch too, but when the rapper Lil' Kleine had a beef with pop singer Anouk last autumn, he went with the harsher kankerhoer ("cancer-whore").

Scholars are not sure why the Dutch swear with illnesses. One theory links it to Calvinism, the puritanical strain of Protestantism that caught on here in the 16th century, which holds that the virtue of those destined for heaven will show itself in worldly prosperity, health and hygiene. "There was a shift in focus from the afterlife to this life, which, for example, diminished the strength of 'God damn it'," says Marten van der Meulen, a Dutch linguist and author of a book on swearing. On this theory, "a curse might be stronger if you used something in actual life, like a disease."

However, there is also what linguists call the frequency hypothesis: the Dutch may curse with diseases simply because it caught on. Language, as Laurie Anderson said, is a virus. Perhaps someday Dutch kids will savage each other on the playground with cries of coronalijer.

This linguistic usage of "Dutch disease" is not to be confused with one drawn from a different discipline, economics:

In economics, the Dutch disease is the apparent causal relationship between the increase in the economic development of a specific sector (for example natural resources) and a decline in other sectors (like the manufacturing sector or agriculture). The putative mechanism is that as revenues increase in the growing sector (or inflows of foreign aid), the given nation's currency becomes stronger (appreciates) compared to currencies of other nations (manifest in an exchange rate). This results in the nation's other exports becoming more expensive for other countries to buy, and imports becoming cheaper, making those sectors less competitive. While it most often refers to natural resource discovery, it can also refer to "any development that results in a large inflow of foreign currency, including a sharp surge in natural resource prices, foreign assistance, and foreign direct investment".

The term was coined in 1977 by The Economist to describe the decline of the manufacturing sector in the Netherlands after the discovery of the large Groningen natural gas field in 1959.

(source)

As noted in the final paragraph, this usage was also coined by The Economist.

