Yevgeny Basovskaya, a specialist on public speech at Moscow's State University of the Humanities, says that the disease has had a "radical" influence on the way Russians speak their language. This begins with the word coronavirus, which has an "a" in the middle. This is in "in complete violation of Russian orthographic rules".

Paul Goble, "Coronavirus has Radically Affected the Language Russians Speak, Basovskaya Says", Window on Eurasia — New Series (4/17/20)

It should by rights be an "o" but it isn't and so feels alien for that reason alone

More words:

pandemic

"Even the uneducated recognize this word," but to recognize it is not to understand it. Basovskaya recalls than in 2008, people on the street told her that default meant there were no matches in the stores. Now, many Russians probably think that pandemic means there is no buckwheat.

udalyonka

This word for "distancing"

…has been formed according to the same rules that lead Russians to speak about elektrichka for a local train or sotisalka for public benefits. But it has also been given a popular connotation that puts it at a distance from government orders for "self-isolation" (samoizolyatsiya), a truly bureaucratic term.

Other words that have taken on unwonted and unwanted meanings are Italiya, maska, dostavka ("delivery"), and so forth.

"Do you know when the crisis will end?" Basovskaya asks rhetorically. "No, not on the day when we'll be permitted to run to the park or move about on the metro. It will end when its traces in the language become entirely unnoticed, when the word 'pandemic' returns to medical textbooks, 'masks' to children's games … and 'delivery' will not have any emotional shadings."

I suspect that similar considerations are operative with regard to sensitive words pertaining to the pandemic in English-speaking countries, and in countries speaking other languages, including what to call the disease itself. We have all been adversely affected by this terrible trial. Never have I seen my fellow citizens so terrified of anything en masse.

