« previous post |

News brief on the (Australian) ABC website:

David Morris, who sent this in, comments:

I could think of at least four interpretations of 'racist dog whistling' (and there's possibly more). A hyphen might cut down the options, but even the the correct interpretation requires knowing the figurative use of 'dog whistling'.

Ben Zimmer explored the origins of the expression in a 2014 Wall Street Journal column, including its early usage in Australian politics.

Actual dog whistles have been around since the 19th century. The English polymath Francis Galton is credited with inventing a high-pitched whistle for testing the auditory ranges of dogs and other animals back in 1876. Another English inventor, Archibald Low, described in 1933 how to "make a whistle that cannot be heard by human beings, but to which a dog answers readily." And by 1940, Purina was selling ultrasonic dog whistles.

Several decades later, the "dog whistle" turned into a figure of speech for subtle messages that not everyone could discern. Lexicographer Grant Barrett traces the usage back to a 1988 article by Washington Post pollster Richard Morin, in which he described the "dog whistle effect" in opinion polling: "Respondents hear something in the question that researchers do not."

After Newt Gingrich engineered the Republican takeover of the House of Representatives in 1994, Rep. Christopher Cox told the New Republic that Mr. Gingrich's plan of action worked "like a dog whistle," and "if you were tuned into that frequency it made a lot of sense." But it was a few years later in Australia that the expression truly got political, with the Labor Party accusing Conservative Prime Minister John Howard of indulging in "dog-whistle politics" in his policies on immigration and other hot-button issues.

In the U.S., critics have painted right-wing rhetoric on immigration as indulging in racial code words intended for the conservative base. In his recent book "Dog Whistle Politics," Ian Haney López, law professor at the University of California, Berkeley, argues that Republicans have engaged in such "racial dog whistling," especially after 9/11.

See also Mark Liberman's 2008 post, "Dog whistle lexicography."

Selected readings

Permalink