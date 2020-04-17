« previous post |

[This is a guest post by Jonathan Smith]

Here's an audio passage from a film I've been watching:

﻿ ﻿Your browser does not support the audio element.

If you know Chinese, test yourself to see how much of it you understand.

And here's a still of the corresponding passage:

I have been using this special time to try to improve my shabby knowledge of Cantonese. In TV shows / movies, on occasion the viewer is shown written text on-screen (texts / emails / letters…) which contrasts with the voice-over in interesting (to me) ways. Not sure how representative this is of how things might work in real life. The letter image above and the voice over are from the series Faan2hak1 反黑 [OCTB] (some of) which is on Netflix these days. Also I attempted a transcription (see below) which is doubtless off…. Maybe the use of seoi1 衰 in the last line will be of special interest; the Mandarin equivalent falls a bit flat.

Also — sadly Netflix has no Cantonese subs… Google has removed Cantonese translate… etc. So the problem is not just China.

letter written text: 鳳凰哥，我想過了。你是警察。 跟我走得太近始終對你[不太]好。你昨天跟我說的[X] 我會記住的！我不會令你跟爸爸失望的！你放心吧。

best effort!! at audio in Jyutping: Fung6wong4 go1, Ngo5 lam2 gwo3 ga3laa3. Lei5 hai6 ging2caat3. Tung4 ngo5 hang4 dak1 taai3 maai4 ci2zung1 deoi3 lei5 dou1 m4 hai6 gam2 hou2. Lei5 cam4maan5 tung4 ngo5 gong2 (??) di1 je5, ngo5 wui5 gei3zyu6 ge3lak3! Ngo5 m4 wui5 seoi1 bei2 lei5 tung4 lou5dau6 tai2 ge3. Lei5 fong3 sam1 aa3. 鳳凰哥，我唸過㗎喇。你係警察。 同我行得太埋始終對你都唔係噉好。 你噚晚同我講啲嘢，我會記住嘅嘞。我唔會衰俾你同老豆睇嘅。 你放心呀。

Sometimes Mandarin speakers have the impression they could understand a fair amount of varieties like Cantonese because texts / songs give the impression that it is just a matter of pronouncing the "characters" a bit differently. But being confronted with sound is different….

[Thanks to Bob Bauer and Abraham Chan]

