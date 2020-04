« previous post |

The most recent SMBC:

The mouseover title: "Later he finds his true calling being forgotten about at the end of lines of code."

The aftercomic:

For some background, see Geoff Nunberg's discussion of Jane Austen's use of semicolons ("Jane Austen: Missing the points", 11/17/2010), or my notes on semicolons in Ursula K. LeGuin vs. Ernest Hemingway ("Death before syntax?", 10/20/2014).

Permalink