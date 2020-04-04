« previous post |

[This is a guest post by Cyrus Shaoul]

I am a long time LL reader and I came across an interesting machine translation error today.

When my Japanese friend sent me this sentence:

62年前のこの日に慶應義塾大学病院で命を授かりました。

I was flummoxed by the verb 授かる [VHM: sazukaru {"be gifted / endowed with (an award / title); to be blessed (e.g., with a child); be granted / taught; to be given something of great value / a treasure, by deities or someone of higher social class"}] at the end of the sentence, so I asked Google Translate for help and lo and behold, it said:

"On this day, 62 years ago, I died at Keio University Hospital."

I laughed out loud. What could be causing the meaning of the translation to be so wrong? To investigate, I removed the location "Keio University Hospital" from the sentence:

62年前のこの日に命を授かりました。 -> "He died 62 days ago on this day."

Even worse! Years became days, and death is still knocking at the door. When I removed the phrase "on this day", I got:

62年前命を授かりました。 -> "He was 62 years old."

and when I removed the "62 years ago", I got:

命を授かりました。-> "You have a life."

and with only the location, I got:

慶應義塾大学病院で命を授かりました。-> "I received a life at Keio University Hospital."

Aha! From death back to birth! So "命*を授かる" might really mean "to be born", as the context would imply! But things are still as clear as mud.

[*VHM: {myō / mei / inochi 命 ("lifespan; lifetime; fate, destiny") — this kanji also has other pronunciations and meanings that are not relevant here}]

Why did Google Translate think "命を授かる" meant "to die"? Was this a specific impact of substandard care that people have received at Keio University Hospital (which is actually one of Japan's best hospitals), or just hospitals in general?

62年前のこの日に病院で命を授かりました。-> "62 years ago, he died in a hospital on this day".

Keio University Hospital is absolved! The mere mention of a hospital flipped the translation back to death. What if I made the location more birthing-specific?

62年前のこの日に助産クリニックで命を授かりました。-> "62 years ago I was killed at a midwifery clinic on this day".

A truly wonderful translation.

Do you have any inkling why the words 命 and 授かる when combined with a time and/or location could cause this kind of semantic error in machine translation systems? How could "to be given a life" be mistaken for "to have one's life taken away"? Anyone?

