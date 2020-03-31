« previous post |

Following up on "Écriture inclusive" (10/9/2017), Eloy Romero Muñoz sent in a link to a June 2019 "Édition augmentée" of the Manuel d'Écriture Inclusive.



This manual, though inclusive, is not open, as explained on the copyright page:

Tout droit de reproduction, de traduction et d'adaptation réservés pour tous pays. Le Code de la propriété intellectuelle et artistique n'autorisant, aux termes des alinéas 2 et 3 de l'article L.122-5, d'une part, que les « copies ou reproductions strictement réservées à l'usage privé du copiste et non destinées à une utilisation collective » et, d'autre part, que les analyses et les courtes citations dans un but d'exemple et d'illustration, « toute représentation ou reproduction intégrale, ou partielle, faite sans le consentement de l'auteur ou de ses ayants droit ou ayants cause, est illicite » (alinéa 1er de l'article L. 122-4). Cette représentation ou reproduction, par quelque procédé que ce soit, constituerait donc une contrefaçon sanctionnée par les articles 425 et suivants du Code pénal.

The manual can be downloaded for free from https://www.ecriture-inclusive.fr/, but only if you given them your email address and agree to receive their newsletter, which I guess is why they threaten punishments under "articles 425 and following of the penal code" for other methods of distribution. (Though there's no check on the address you give — personne@nullepart.com works fine.)

I guess it's possible that no alternative to the copyright-page boilerplate ever occurred to them.

After that legal discourse on page 2, and the table of contents on page 3, the preamble on page 4 starts like this:

« Le discours n'est pas simplement ce qui traduit les luttes ou les systèmes de domination, mais ce pour quoi, ce par quoi on lutte, le pouvoir dont on cherche à s'emparer » : reprenant à notre tour cette idée formulée par Michel Foucault dans L'ordre du discours, nous considérons au sein de l'agence de communication d'influence Mots-Clés que le discours n'est pas simplement un instrument de l'influence, mais bien le lieu de l'influence. Que c'est par la capacité à imposer ses mots, ses expressions et ses narratifs, que l'on exerce pleinement son influence.

"Discourse is not only that which expresses the battles or the systems of domination, but that for which, that by which one fights, the power one tries to obtain" : taking up in our turn this idea formulated by Michel Foucault in L'ordre du discours, we believe in the heart of the influencing communications agency Mots-Clés that discourse is not only an instrument of influence, but really the locus of influence. That it's by the ability to impose our words, our expressions, and our narratives, that we fully exert our influence.

As the Internet Encyclopedia of Philosophy explains,

Foucault understands power in terms of "strategies" which are produced through the concatenation of the power relations that exist throughout society, wherever people interact. As he explains in a later text, "The Subject and Power," which effectively completes the account of power given in The Will to Knowledge, these relations are a matter of people acting on one another to make other people act in turn. Whenever we try to influence others, this is power. However, our attempts to influence others rarely turn out the way we expect; moreover, even when they do, we have very little idea what effects our actions on others' have more broadly. In this way, the social effects of our attempts to influence other people run quite outside of our control or ken. This effect is neatly encapsulated in a remark attributed to Foucault that we may know what we do, but we do not know what what we do does.

For more on Foucaultian approaches to IPR, see Wendyl Luna, "Emancipating Intellectual Property from Proprietarianism: Drahos, Foucault, and a Quasi-Genealogy of IP", Genealogy 2018.

I haven't been able to find anything by Foucault specifically on gendered language.

