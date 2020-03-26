« previous post |

In my Middle Vernacular Sinitic (MVS) seminar yesterday evening, Diana Shuheng Zhang submitted this translation:

Even more there is the young Turk with flowing charm,

who could take advantage of you with his coiled-up turban.

His horse white, his robe blue, his wide-open eyes bright ­–

P robably he is truly a debauchee at heart!

gèng yǒu fēngliú shè núzi

néng jiāng pánpà lái qī ěr

báimǎ qīngpáo huō yǎn míng

xǔ tā zhēnshi chá láng suǐ

更有風流歙奴子

能將盤帕來欺爾

白馬青袍豁眼明

許他真是查郎髓

Li She 李涉 (fl. 806-835)《Què guī Bālíng túzhōng zǒubǐ jì Táng Zhī yán 卻歸巴陵途中走筆寄唐知言》 "Returning Once Again to Baling, Written Hastily [lit., Running My Brush] En Route to Confide in Words to Tang Zhi"

The entire poem in 44 lines may be found here.

There were several aspects of the translation that immediately took my breath away.

Right in the first line, I was enraptured by Diana's rendering of fēngliú 風流 as "flowing charm". A+ just for that.

The notion of "fēngliú 風流" is one of the most ineffable, yet quintessential, characteristics of stylish medieval Chinese personages. Here are some of the many English definitions for it in zdic:

distinguished and admirable; talented in letters and unconventional in lifestyle; dissolute; loose; romantic; custom and culture; custom handed down from the past; demeanor; bearing; charm; distinguished and accomplished; outstanding

Wiktionary adds:

elegant and tasteful; talented and unrestrained; amorous; relating to affairs; licentious; promiscuous

[in Japanese, pronounced fūryū: elegance, refinement, grace]

To this dizzying mix, not all of which (e.g., "romantic") I would recommend to the budding translator, we might consider the magnificent Italian word sprezzatura:

Sprezzatura ([sprettsaˈtuːra]) is an Italian word that first appears in Baldassare Castiglione's 1528 The Book of the Courtier, where it is defined by the author as "a certain nonchalance, so as to conceal all art and make whatever one does or says appear to be without effort and almost without any thought about it". (source)

I would not advise using sprezzatura in the translation of a Tang (618-907) poem, though, because it is too distinctively Italianate (from the Renaissance).

Translating "fēngliú 風流" as "flowing charm" is not completely unprecedented in the annals of Chinese literary studies, but it is so perfect and rare that I marvel at Diana's being able to come up with it independently (she did not consult any dictionaries or other references in making her translation). It is all the more impressive since English is not her native tongue.

The next expression in the first line, "young Turk", initially left me nonplussed and skeptical, because it sounded anachronistic:

a member of a revolutionary party in the Ottoman Empire who carried out the revolution of 1908 and deposed the sultan Abdul Hamid II.

a young person eager for radical change to the established order.



"the Young Turks of the Faculty demolished the idea of the self"

(source)

The more I thought about it, however, the more I realized that this was another stroke of genius on Diana's part, since "núzi 奴子" really did mean "young Turk" in medieval Sinitic, as my old friend, Elling Eide (1935-2012), the Li Po (701-762; evidently born in Central Asia and part Turk himself) specialist, never tired of telling me.

I will not continue to go through the whole poem in such detail, because it would take us beyond the confines of a usual Language Log post, but will simply say that the whole translation beautifully captures the spirit and sentiment of the four lines by Li She. Never mind that there are a few points that merit further discussion — as Sinologists are fond of saying about things they don't completely understand, dàikǎo 待考 ("awaits verification") — Diana's rendition of Li She's lines is artistically inspired. My guess is that part of the reason she captured the essence of the verse so exquisitely is that she had in her mind's eye a living model of that dashing, young gallant so vividly depicted by the poet.

Diana whimsically comments: "Who can help but falling for this young, bright-eyed man?"

Permalink