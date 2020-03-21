« previous post |

From Frank Chance:

I have complained for years about the reversal of Japanese names in the Western – and Japanese – media.

If China can dictate pinyin, as it essentially did in 1979, Japan can lead in the change to respect the original language.

Here's an article that speaks to this issue:

"Japan asked the international media to change how we write their names. No one listened", by James Griffiths, CNN Business (3/21/20):

In a full-page spread on March 2, 1979, the Los Angeles Times introduced its readers to Pinyin, a Chinese romanization system it said was changing the "familiar map of China."

In the new system "Canton becomes Guangzhou and Tientsin becomes Tianjin." Most importantly, the newspaper would now refer to the country's capital as Beijing, not Peking.

This was a step too far for some American publications. In an article on Pinyin around this time, the Chicago Tribune said that while it would be adopting the system for most Chinese words, some names had "become so ingrained in our usage that we can't get used to new ones."

The Tribune would continue using Peking into the 1990s, though by then it was something of an outlier. The New York Times noted in 1986 — while announcing its adoption of Beijing — that the name "has now become equally familiar" as the old moniker.

Now, Japan wants its turn. As the country marked the dawn of the Reiwa Era last year with the coronation of Emperor Naruhito, its foreign ministry felt it was an opportune time to request that the names of Japanese officials be written differently.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's name, for example, would become Abe Shinzo, with his family name coming before his given name — just as the international media prints the names of Chinese President Xi Jinping and South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

But if history is any guide, the Japanese government may have a long wait ahead of it before the English-language media conforms to its request.

In the Japanese case, the practice of writing a person's given name first and family name second was not imposed by Westerners. Rather, it was established by the Japanese themselves at the end of the 19th century.

The family-name-first format has always been used in Japanese. But during the Meiji Era that began in 1868, the order was reversed in English to begin with the given name, a format more familiar in the West.

While that decision may have made life easier for some 19th century Western diplomats, Japan's neighbors soon proved that foreigners could (for the most part) handle writing the "last name" first. And for almost two decades now Tokyo has been trying to reverse the Meiji reversal. Last year's request to the international media was only the latest attempt.

Japan is being "being hoisted on its own petard," said Jeff Kingston, director of Asian Studies at Tokyo's Temple University. He added that in the past, the country was "eager to distance itself from its neighbors so as not to be confused with them." Now, though, it wants the West to treat it the same.

It's not only foreigners who are slow to change, however. Many Japanese are accustomed to writing their names in English with the family name last, and while the government has changed how it refers to the Prime Minister and other officials, the domestic English language press still largely uses "Shinzo Abe."

Even if Japan does achieve some consistency across its own government, Peking became Beijing in the American press thanks largely to the widespread adoption of the new name (and Pinyin generally) by the US State Department. Japan may need to lobby diplomats to make the change before it can get journalists to follow suit.

…

For now however, it appears that, should the Tokyo Olympics go ahead, the man leading the celebrations will remain — as far as English-language media is concerned — "Shinzo Abe."

It's a tough call. My practice is to follow the preference of the individuals with whom I interact on a personal or professional basis. However, for my students and those who publish in books and journals that I edit, I always have to insist that, in their bibliographies and footnotes, they give the Chinese, Japanese, and Korean surnames first and given names second. Even if the persons they are citing are well known by their English-style names and have a clear, established preference for the English order (e.g., Ken Watanabe, Akira Kurosawa, Haruki Murakami, Yukio Mishima, Ryūnosuke Akutagawa, Banana Yoshimoto, Natsume Sōseki / Kinnosuke, I. M. Pei, Jack Ma, Jackie Chan, Bruce Lee, and Yo-Yo Ma), you can't refer to them as "Mr. Ken", "Mr. Haruki", "Ms. Banana", "Mr. I. M.", Mr. Yo-Yo", "Mr. Jackie", et al.).

One thing that always surprises me, though, is how many Europeans write their surnames before their given names (e.g., some Greeks and Hungarians). I wonder what the rules for that are in European languages overall.

