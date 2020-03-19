COVID-19 songs
I've recently seen several 1980s songs about troubled romantic relationships re-purposed to refer to the COVID-19 disaster. The most viral is Gloria Gainor's "I will survive":
It only takes 20 seconds to "SURVIVE"! 👏💕🎶 #iWillSurviveChallenge #fyp #coronavirus #handwashing #washhands https://t.co/wRmBfCUJV4
— Gloria Gaynor (@gloriagaynor) March 10, 2020
See also Michael Bruning's remote-teaching version:
There's also R.E.M.'s "The end of the world as we know it":
…and even Def Leppard's "Armageddon it":
A bit of internet research turned up a 3/17/2020 Billboard article by Xander Zellner, "'It's the End of the World as We Know It,' 'I Will Survive' & More Songs Surge in the Time of Coronavirus", which lists a dozen "virus-related songs that have gained in sales and streaming over the past week".
But items from other eras and cultures are missing — how about some relevant arias from operas or cantatas, some folk songs, some jazz or blues numbers, a fado or three?
Timothy Rowe said,
March 19, 2020 @ 2:36 am
There's a website, https://washyourlyrics.com/, that lets you generate a poster of handwashing instructions with lyrics of your choice to sing along. I've used Peggy Lee's "Fever".