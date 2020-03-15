« previous post |

Viral on Chinese social media:

The Chinese writing added to the photograph says:

Shǒuzōng rén chuán niú sǐwáng bìnglì

首宗人傳牛死亡病例

First case of death from human transmission to a bovine

Huá'ěrjiē quèzhěn bìnglì

華爾街確診病例

Confirmed case on Wall Street

A novel approach to the novel coronavirus!

Around here it's more like panic and hysteria.

Food, bum wad / tp, and sanitizers and disinfectants are being grabbed off the shelves of Trader Joe's so fast that it's almost impossible to keep them stocked. Lines of customers extend out into the parking lot and fill it up.

At Walmart, people were standing in long, long lines for hours past midnight.

Penn (and other schools I know about) is closing for the semester. Students are leaving. Many of my students from China have already gone back. They are under the impression that things are better there, that the disease is under control.

That's so ironic, since it was China who created this pandemic, and — considering all the uncertainties and instabilities reigning there — they are far from being out of the woods.

Etc., etc.

What's fanning the hysteria?

Put it in perspective:

As a wise colleague advises, "Keep calm and carry on."

