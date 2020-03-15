Novel transmission of the novel coronavirus
Viral on Chinese social media:
The Chinese writing added to the photograph says:
首宗人傳牛死亡病例
First case of death from human transmission to a bovine
Huá'ěrjiē quèzhěn bìnglì
華爾街確診病例
Confirmed case on Wall Street
A novel approach to the novel coronavirus!
Around here it's more like panic and hysteria.
Food, bum wad / tp, and sanitizers and disinfectants are being grabbed off the shelves of Trader Joe's so fast that it's almost impossible to keep them stocked. Lines of customers extend out into the parking lot and fill it up.
At Walmart, people were standing in long, long lines for hours past midnight.
Penn (and other schools I know about) is closing for the semester. Students are leaving. Many of my students from China have already gone back. They are under the impression that things are better there, that the disease is under control.
That's so ironic, since it was China who created this pandemic, and — considering all the uncertainties and instabilities reigning there — they are far from being out of the woods.
Etc., etc.
What's fanning the hysteria?
Put it in perspective:
As a wise colleague advises, "Keep calm and carry on."
Ben Zimmer said,
March 15, 2020 @ 12:22 pm
That "Pause a minute" info is feeling increasingly out of date (and out of touch), given that Italy has reported 368 deaths in the last 24 hours. Panic and hysteria aren't warranted, but neither is downplaying the magnitude of the rapidly growing global health crisis.
Jim Breen said,
March 15, 2020 @ 12:29 pm
Re the "They are under the impression that things are better there, that the disease is under control", my wife was talking yesterday to an acquaintance from Hong Kong, who is in regular contact with family there. She related that a common view in HK is that the death rate in the PRC is far higher than reported and that the authorities are frantically manipulating the figures to give the impression it's under control.