Below is a guest post by Tihomir Rangelov.

The Korean film Parasite's landslide success at the Oscars this year has been called "a cultural breakthrough". Was it a linguistic breakthrough as well?

For the first time in its 90-year history, the US-based Motion Picture Academy chose a foreign-language film for its Best Picture award.

During an earlier award acceptance speech at the Golden Globes, Parasite's director Bong Joon Ho talked about "overcoming the one-inch-tall barrier of subtitles".

He was referring to the well-known tendency for many in the USA and other (mostly English-speaking) countries to avoid films with subtitles. Subtitles feel "unnatural", as someone put it. "Subtitled movie is itself a derogatory term, which refers to artsy, boring works that only cater to certain movie buffs," film critic Gang Yoo-Jeong said.

Such subtitle-avoiding societies tend to be linguistically diverse (both in terms of indigenous and heritage languages) but also surprisingly monolingual. "This is a country where we speak English, not Spanish", as Mr. Trump once summarized the situation.

It is well known that multilingualism is the norm rather than the exception around the world (see this lecture on the topic by Nick Evans), so monolingualism in countries like the USA is at least as unnatural as subtitles on a movie, if not more so.

In his speeches and interviews, director Bong Joon Ho consistently code-switches between English and Korean (e.g. here). This is another novelty. Code-switching is not commonly seen on American TV. I loved his half-apologetic, half-cheeky laugh when he said in perfect English: "I am a foreign language filmmaker so I need a translator here. Please understand." The interpreter herself has been in the spotlight as well.

All of this has not gone unnoticed. Ellen DeGeneres noted it, just before mispronouncing Taika Waititi's name.

Taika Waititi (another 2020 Oscar winner) himself has pointed out how many people in his native New Zealand mispronounce Maori names, hinting at a stubborn love for monolingualism in NZ, even though the country has two official spoken languages.

There was a lot of talk about racial and social inclusion around this year's Oscars. Perhaps we are witnessing the beginnings of linguistic inclusion as well.

