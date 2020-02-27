« previous post |

Photograph taken at the Los Angeles International Airport:

The Chinese says fùrén 婦人 ("married woman; lady"), making it seem like a high-class establishment. That is underscored by their using the traditional form of 婦, rather than the simplified 妇.

Usually it's just nǚ 女 for "women" and nán 男 for "men".

[Thanks to Yuanfei Wang]

