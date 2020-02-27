Ladies' room
Photograph taken at the Los Angeles International Airport:
The Chinese says fùrén 婦人 ("married woman; lady"), making it seem like a high-class establishment. That is underscored by their using the traditional form of 婦, rather than the simplified 妇.
Usually it's just nǚ 女 for "women" and nán 男 for "men".
Grover Jones said,
February 27, 2020 @ 12:54 pm
Spanish is "higher-class" than the English as well. "Damas" is akin to "Ladies" (which is not uncommon in English for such facilities).