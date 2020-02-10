« previous post | next post »

Clément Pit-Claudel writes:

I was recently at the Boston antiquarian book fair, where I spotted a book titled The Battle of Foochow about the Fuzhou Uprising of November 8, 1911, in which revolutionaries defeated the Qing (Manchu) army, a significant step on the way to the fall of the last dynasty in traditional Chinese history, when the six-year-old Last Emperor, Puyi, abdicated on February 12, 1912. Here's a photograph of the cover:

This is the first edition of the book, published by the Foochow College Press in 1912.

It's a little bit tricky to read the Chinese. If you get the knack, though, you can see that it says:

Zhōnghuá mínguó rénxīn dàtóng

中華民國 人心大同

"Republic of China Great Unity of the People's Hearts"

You first read the characters written in black, then you read the characters in white superimposed upon them. Neat, eh?

I don't think I've ever seen exactly this sort of playful writing before. Clément styles it "nested" or "superimposed".

Permalink