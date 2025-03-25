« previous post |

Today's SMBC:



The mouseover title: "If you mix beer and oatmeal, it's Frat Brose."

The Aftercomic:



Wiktionary's gloss:

(Scotland) Oatmeal mixed with boiling water or milk.

The OED's gloss:

A dish made by pouring boiling water (or milk) on oatmeal (or oat-cake) seasoned with salt and butter. Hence brose-meal, brose-time, etc.

The OED's UK pronunciation:

Your browser does not support the audio element.

THe OED's U.S. pronunciation:

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Seems like they should have a Scots pronunciation — would a reader from Scotland like to contribute one to us?

The entry in the Dictionary of the Older Scottish Tongue (up to 1700) gives the gloss 'Oatmeal with boiling water added". The entry in the Scottish National Dictionary (1700–) gives a more elaborate recipe, followed by a larger number of senses. The basic entry:

A dish made by mixing boiling water or milk with oatmeal or peasemeal, and adding salt and butter. The mixture may be only roughly stirred up so as to leave lumps. Oatmeal brose had sometimes the addition of the skimmed fat of soup.

