In an Australian novel, I recently encountered hundreds of cases where an informal assent is spelled in an unexpected way, e.g. "Yair, that’s true enough."

This spelling was new to me, but the OED has it covered:

…including the fact that the pronunciation is basically the same as "yeah":

…reflecting the origin in a non-rhotic dialect, where syllable-final /r/ is only an influence on the quality of the preceding vowel, as in the British tradition of writing filled pauses as "er" and "erm" rather than "uh" and "um" (though some Americans adopt a mistaken spelling pronunciation, rendering "er" with a final [r]).

The OED's audio clips are pretty much all the same, their alleged IPA differences aside:

British: Your browser does not support the audio element. American: Your browser does not support the audio element. Australian: Your browser does not support the audio element.

The OED's citations include something that surprised me: a quotation from a Faulkner novel that I've never read, namely Pylon. There's a open-access digital version available from our Canadian neighbors here, in which we can count 234 instances of "yair" and 0 instances of "yeah". I haven't checked all of the 17 Faulkner novels available from that source, but (for example) Absalom, Absalom has no instances of either "yair" or "yeah", Intruder in the Dust is similarly empty of both, and The Reivers has no instances of "yair" and just one instance of "yeah". Presumably Faulkner associated "yair" with New Orleans, and thought that "yeah" was infra dig (though the OED's citations go back to 1863)? Perhaps a Faulkner scholar can tell us more.

The OED's citation list starts with a quote from this 1903 publication, identified in terms of the publisher's series…

Meanwhile, in other dictionaries, Merriam-Webster's entry for yair has only the gloss "an enclosure for catching salmon as the tide ebbs", and Wiktionary has exactly the same thing.

