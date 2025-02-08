« previous post |

There are a number of videos in this series, some of them several years old, but I don't think we've been exposed to them yet on Language Log. They are quite hilarious and linguistically sophisticated, so it's worth listening to at least one.

For me, the most remarkable things about this skit are the equanimity of the customer service representative (CSR) and his intelligent efforts to train the iRabbit to adapt to the French gentleman's English accent. It's a riot.



Now I've got to listen to the one on British English (BBC, Queen's English), Italian, Russian, Texan (Trumper vs Woke Techie)….

Stop watching these or you'll miss the Super Bowl.

