The merging of peoples, cultures, and languages at the heart of Eurasia

The Iron Gates (Darband), a 3-kilometer (1.9 mi) mountain pass that separated the Indo-Greek kingdoms from Central Asian nomads. The Graeco-Bactrian ruler Euthydemus (230–200 BC) built a great wall there to protect the kingdom. c. 130 BC a nomadic people, the Yuezhi, invaded Bactria swarmed the kingdom, and killed its last ruler.

This is a key development in Eurasian history between the 3rd and 2nd centuries BC — a turning point between monarchical / feudal and imperial / bureaucratic government.

This intense clashing and mixing of cultures and peoples accounts for the spread of, among other types of lexical items, official titles and army units. In "Xiongnu Official Title Danghu and Jurchen Tanggu ‘Hundred’" (1/13/25), by Penglin Wang, we see gradient decimal military Xiongnu (Hunnic) terms showing up in Jurchen and Manchu lexical usage far to the east.

In this comment, Lucas Christopoulos shows that Hellenistic armies were also structured similarly with "gradient decimal numerals". These are so similar to the Xiongnu / Hunnic and Jurchen / Manchu divisions that all three could not possibly have arisen completely independently.

Selected readings

