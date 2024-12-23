« previous post |

In a comment on "AI counting again" (12/20/2024), Matt F asked "Given the misspelling of ‘When’, I wonder how many ‘h’s the software would find in that sentence."

So I tried it — and the results are even more spectacularly wrong than Grok's pitiful attempt to count instances of 'e', where the correct count is 50 but Grok answered "21".



The correct answer is actually not 4, but 27. Here's the output of my little letter-counting-and-superscripting program:

Wh1en in th2e Course of h3uman events, it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve th4e political bands wh5ich6 h7ave connected th8em with9 anoth10er, and to assume among th11e powers of th12e earth13, th14e separate and equal station to wh15ich16 th17e Laws of Nature and of Nature's God entitle th18em, a decent respect to th19e opinions of mankind requires th20at th21ey sh22ould declare th23e causes wh24ich25 impel th26em to th27e separation.

Obviously, counting letters is not a key criteria of intelligence — but it's an easy thing for a computer program to do, and for an allegedly intelligent computer program to confidently state a false count is not exactly evidence of intellectual brilliance.

