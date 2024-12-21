« previous post |

From the program of the 2025 Linguistic Society of America meeting:

Please join us as we gather to commemorate Bill Labov's life. Bill passed away on December 17 with Gillian Sankoff by his side. His pioneering studies of language change in progress located the vernacular and its speakers at the center of sociolinguistic research, and helped to break down what Kiparsky has called the "firewall" between synchronic and diachronic linguistics. Bill's kindness, generosity, and brilliance have been a profound source of inspiration for generations of linguists, including the many students he trained and sent on to stellar careers of their own. His decades-long presence and enormous positive influence on our field will continue to resonate for a long time to come.

Please, join us to hear an invited selection of stories and tributes from some of Bill's many students and friends.

Date: Thursday, January 9, 2025

Time: 8:30-10pm ET

Location: Salon E-F, fifth floor

Philadelphia Marriott Downtown

1200 Filbert Street, Philadelphia, PA

The Memorial is open to the public and does not require registration to attend.

