« previous post |

Frazz for 12/19/2024:





And then there's this take on the same problem, where different people have different ideas about how the fruits of hunting and gathering should be ranked:

And of course there are figurative uses, as exemplified in the précis of Helen DeWitt's The Last Samurai as one of the New York Times' "The 100 Best Books of the 21st Century" (quoted in Merriam-Webster's online entry for "omnivore"):

Sibylla, an American expat in Britain, is a brilliant scholar: omnivore, polyglot, interdisciplinary theorist — all of it. Her young son, Ludo, is a hothouse prodigy, mastering the “Odyssey” and Japanese grammar, fixated on the films of Akira Kurosawa. Two questions arise: 1) Who is the real genius? 2) Who is Ludo’s father? Ludo’s search for the answer to No. 2 propels the plot of this funny, cruel, compassionate, typographically bananas novel. I won’t spoil anything, except to say that the answer to No. 1 is Helen DeWitt.

Permalink