'Tis the season to savor panettone, a mildly sweet Italian bread.

It is made during a long process that involves curing the dough, which is acidic, similar to sourdough. The proofing process alone takes several days, giving the cake its distinctive fluffy characteristics.

It usually contains small amounts of fruit; the variety I'm eating this afternoon has cherries and chocolate pieces — extremely delicious.

Being the irremediable language buff that I am, I could not help but marvel at the construction of the name of this delicious bread:

You start with the word pane ("bread"), apply the diminutive, which yields panetto ("a small loaf of bread"). To that we add the augmentative suffix -one, which transforms the meaning to "large bread".

Wondrous are the ways of linguistic mutation and permutation.

Happy holiday nibbles, everyone!

