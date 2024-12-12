« previous post |

Todays' xkcd:



Mouseover title: "It works because a nautical mile is based on a degree of latitude, and the Earth (e) is a circle."

The (upper) equation is correct (and I'm shocked that I never noticed this before). Wikipedia:

A nautical mile is a unit of length used in air, marine, and space navigation, and for the definition of territorial waters. Historically, it was defined as the meridian arc length corresponding to one minute (⁠

1/60 of a degree) of latitude at the equator, so that Earth's polar circumference is very near to 21,600 nautical miles (that is 60 minutes × 360 degrees). Today the international nautical mile is defined as 1,852 metres (about 6,076 ft; 1.151 mi). The derived unit of speed is the knot, one nautical mile per hour.

Given the official International nautical mile at 6076 feet, this gives us 6076/5280 = 1.150758.

The Geographical Mile, defined as one minute of arc at the equator, is apparently 6087.08 feet, which would give us 6087.08/5280 = 1.152856.

To the same six decimal places, π is 3.141593 and e is 2.718282, for a ratio of 3.141593/2.718282 = 1.155727.

So comparing, we get either

(3.141593/2.718282)/(6076/5280) = 1.004319

which is off by 0.4319%, or

(3.141593/2.718282)/(6087.08/5280) = 1.002491

which is off by only 0.2491%. Certainly <0.5% in both cases…

And it's true that a nautical mile is one degree of latitude at the equator — but having e stand for "earth" is just a pun, and the history of the Statute Mile being equal to 5280 "feet" is entirely arbitrary in this context.

Still, once we've got pi and e together in the conversation, Euler's identity can't be far away. And for me at least, that brings up the limerick version:

I used to think math was no fun,

'Cause I couldn't see how it was done.

Now Euler's my hero,

For I now see why 0

Is e to the pi i + 1.

Permalink