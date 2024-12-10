« previous post |

That seems to be reader RBM's reaction to the headline "K-Pop Light Sticks Fire up Impeachment Protests in South Korea", Reuters 12/10/2024.

For whatever reason — maybe the picture at the top of the story — I understood the headline immediately. But the Berkeley Neural Parser makes the same mistake as RBM:





Spacy's analysis of the headline text is distinctly weirder, analyzing the whole thing as an implausible compound noun construction:

Dep tree Token Dep type Lemma Part of Sp ───────── ─────────── ──────── ─────────── ────────── ┌──► K compound K PROPN │┌─► - punct - PUNCT ┌─►└┴── Pop compound Pop PROPN │ ┌──► Light compound Light PROPN │ │┌─► Sticks compound Sticks PROPN └──┴┼── Fire ROOT Fire PROPN └─► up prep up ADP ┌─► Impeachment compound Impeachment PROPN ┌─────┴── Protests ROOT Protests PROPN └─►┌───── in prep in ADP │ ┌─► South compound South PROPN └─►└── Korea pobj Korea PROPN

This weirdness seems to have been caused by treating the word-initial capitals as reliable indications of proper nouns, because with capitalization limited to "K-Pop" and "South Korea", Spacy gets it right:

Dep tree Token Dep type Lemma Part of Sp ──────────── ─────────── ──────── ─────────── ────────── ┌──► K compound K PROPN │┌─► - punct - PUNCT ┌─►└┴── Pop nsubj Pop PROPN │ ┌─► light amod light ADJ ┌─►└───┴── sticks nsubj stick NOUN ┌─┴──────┬── fire ROOT fire VERB │ └─► up prt up ADP │ ┌─► impeachment compound impeachment NOUN └─►┌─────┴── protests dobj protest NOUN └─►┌───── in prep in ADP │ ┌─► South compound South PROPN └─►└── Korea pobj Korea PROPN

Asked to explain the headline, ChatGPT simply summarizes (and links to) the Reuters story:

Permalink