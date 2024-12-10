Who stuck fire up where?

That seems to be reader RBM's reaction to the headline "K-Pop Light Sticks Fire up Impeachment Protests in South Korea", Reuters 12/10/2024.

For whatever reason — maybe the picture at the top of the story — I understood the headline immediately. But the Berkeley Neural Parser makes the same mistake as RBM:


Spacy's analysis of the headline text is distinctly weirder, analyzing the whole thing as an implausible compound noun construction:

Dep tree  Token       Dep type Lemma       Part of Sp
───────── ─────────── ──────── ─────────── ──────────
     ┌──► K           compound K           PROPN     
     │┌─► -           punct    -           PUNCT     
  ┌─►└┴── Pop         compound Pop         PROPN     
  │  ┌──► Light       compound Light       PROPN     
  │  │┌─► Sticks      compound Sticks      PROPN     
  └──┴┼── Fire        ROOT     Fire        PROPN     
      └─► up          prep     up          ADP       
      ┌─► Impeachment compound Impeachment PROPN     
┌─────┴── Protests    ROOT     Protests    PROPN     
└─►┌───── in          prep     in          ADP       
   │  ┌─► South       compound South       PROPN     
   └─►└── Korea       pobj     Korea       PROPN

This weirdness seems to have been caused by treating the word-initial capitals as reliable indications of proper nouns, because with capitalization limited to "K-Pop" and "South Korea", Spacy gets it right:

Dep tree     Token       Dep type Lemma       Part of Sp
──────────── ─────────── ──────── ─────────── ──────────
        ┌──► K           compound K           PROPN     
        │┌─► -           punct    -           PUNCT     
     ┌─►└┴── Pop         nsubj    Pop         PROPN     
     │   ┌─► light       amod     light       ADJ       
  ┌─►└───┴── sticks      nsubj    stick       NOUN      
┌─┴──────┬── fire        ROOT     fire        VERB      
│        └─► up          prt      up          ADP       
│        ┌─► impeachment compound impeachment NOUN      
└─►┌─────┴── protests    dobj     protest     NOUN      
   └─►┌───── in          prep     in          ADP       
      │  ┌─► South       compound South       PROPN     
      └─►└── Korea       pobj     Korea       PROPN

Asked to explain the headline, ChatGPT simply summarizes (and links to) the Reuters story:

