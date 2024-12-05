« previous post |

If you want to read the whole thing without going to X, here you are:

OpenAI comms: [underspecific hype-y 'big tings coming!!' pls like and subscribe]

Google comms: [corporate vagueness about Gemini3-0011 v2 FINAL.docx on Vertex available to 14 users]

GDM comms: [we have simulated a rat's brain capable of solving 4D chess, but we're not sure why]

Anthropic comms: [we are very worried. we have asked the model to spell out 'doom' and it did]

Meta comms: [haha we love the USA!! our new mostly-open model is very American!! pls work for us]

Microsoft comms: [would you like to set Microsoft Edge your default browser?]

Some of the responses are also funny, e.g.

Microsoft: at long last we have achieved integration of copilot and copilot through copilot, we are also planning to release a completely new tool called copilot — Mad ML scientist (@HououinTyouma) December 4, 2024

and

Absolute banger. Though you I both know the only folks at Google using .docx are the lawyer cats — Bilawal Sidhu (@bilawalsidhu) December 5, 2024

