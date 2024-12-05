More AI satire

If you want to read the whole thing without going to X, here you are:

OpenAI comms: [underspecific hype-y 'big tings coming!!' pls like and subscribe]
Google comms: [corporate vagueness about Gemini3-0011 v2 FINAL.docx on Vertex available to 14 users]
GDM comms: [we have simulated a rat's brain capable of solving 4D chess, but we're not sure why]
Anthropic comms: [we are very worried. we have asked the model to spell out 'doom' and it did]
Meta comms: [haha we love the USA!! our new mostly-open model is very American!! pls work for us]
Microsoft comms: [would you like to set Microsoft Edge your default browser?]

