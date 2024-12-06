« previous post |

Chatting with my London cabbie on a longish ride, I was intrigued by how he frequently referred to "the Knowledge". He did so respectfully and reverently, as though it were a sacred catechism he had mastered after years of diligent study. Even though he was speaking, it always sounded as though it came with a capital letter at the beginning. And rightly so, because it is holy writ for London cabbies.

"Learn the Knowledge of London"

London's taxi service is the best in the world, in part because our cab drivers know the quickest routes through London's complicated road network. There are thousands of streets and landmarks within a 6 mile radius of Charing Cross. Anyone who wants to drive an iconic London cab must memorize them all: the Knowledge of London.

The Knowledge was introduced as a requirement for taxi drivers in 1865.

Mastering the Knowledge typically takes students three to four years; it's a challenge, but plenty of help and support is available if you are determined.

I've been to London many times, but have never failed to be impressed by the professionalism and courtesy of the cab drivers and the quirkiness of their black taxis (aka "hackney carriages").

The linguistic reason for this post is not only for the idiosyncratic usage of the word "knowledge" that it describes, but because it fits in with the theme of what knowledge is that we have been exploring in recent posts on AI.

