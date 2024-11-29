« previous post |

Mouseover title: "Oddly enough, the hard part was picking jargon NOT to use."

I'm always happy to see Linguistics singled out for praise, but in fairness, technical terminology works pretty well from whatever domain:

Exocrine secretion!

Weak anisotropic reflection!

Torridonian alluvium!

Conjugacy-closed subgroup!

Homotopical nilpotency!

Simplicial foliation!

Hypersoft bijection!

Facticious akataphasia!

And cross-domain combinations can be even better, like "bijective alluvium".

