"You scalar implicature!"
« previous post |
Today's SMBC:
Mouseover title: "Oddly enough, the hard part was picking jargon NOT to use."
The AfterComic:
I'm always happy to see Linguistics singled out for praise, but in fairness, technical terminology works pretty well from whatever domain:
Exocrine secretion!
Weak anisotropic reflection!
Torridonian alluvium!
Conjugacy-closed subgroup!
Homotopical nilpotency!
Simplicial foliation!
Hypersoft bijection!
Facticious akataphasia!
And cross-domain combinations can be even better, like "bijective alluvium".