"You scalar implicature!"

November 29, 2024 @ 6:35 am · Filed by under Linguistics in the comics

« previous post |

Today's SMBC:

Mouseover title: "Oddly enough, the hard part was picking jargon NOT to use."

The AfterComic:

I'm always happy to see Linguistics singled out for praise, but in fairness, technical terminology works pretty well from whatever domain:

Exocrine secretion!
Weak anisotropic reflection!
Torridonian alluvium!
Conjugacy-closed subgroup!
Homotopical nilpotency!
Simplicial foliation!
Hypersoft bijection!
Facticious akataphasia!

And cross-domain combinations can be even better, like "bijective alluvium".

November 29, 2024 @ 6:35 am · Filed by under Linguistics in the comics


Leave a Comment