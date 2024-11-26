« previous post |

Apparently today is "National Linguistics Day":

National Linguistics Day is a new awareness campaign which is designed to be a focal point in the year to get people thinking, talking and learning about the science of language.

The occasion has been picked up by awareness-days.co.uk, but as far as I can tell it's a private initiative of Rebecca Mitchell at "Linguistics HQ", so I'm not sure what nation the "National" part refers to. Why not call it "World Linguistics Day"?

Anyhow, happy National Linguistics Day to all who celebrate it.

Permalink