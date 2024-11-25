« previous post |

For a few of you, this post advertises an opportunity. I'm one of the organizers of a special session at Interspeech 2025, "Challenges in Speech Data Collection, Curation, and Annotation". Or for short, "Speech Data CCA".

For the rest of you, this is yet another discussion of the large number of interpretations for (almost) any random 3-letter initialism — Acronym Finder yields 311 hits for CCA.



And a few seconds of web search turns up others that seem to be missing:

Competitive Carriers Association

Consortium of Catholic Academies

Cyber Charter School

Colorectal Cancer Alliance

…etc…

Permalink