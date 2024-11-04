That's a *móri

November 4, 2024 @ 9:42 am · Filed by under Etymology, Humor

« previous post |

Following up on Rapscallion, here's another culinary pun with a lexico-musical connection:

When two names far apart
Share a PIE start
That's a *móri…

[image or embed]

— New-Cleckit Dominie (@ncdominie.bsky.social) November 3, 2024 at 11:57 AM

In the unlikely event that the musical reference escapes you, it's Dean Martin's 1953 hit That's Amore:

And here's what Wiktionary thinks about PIE *móri.

November 4, 2024 @ 9:42 am · Filed by under Etymology, Humor


2 Comments »

  1. Dick Margulis said,

    November 4, 2024 @ 11:13 am

    And, of course, this version: https://www.npr.org/transcripts/14194579

  2. Roscoe said,

    November 4, 2024 @ 1:01 pm

    See also the two Galicias (Spain and Eastern Europe).

RSS feed for comments on this post · TrackBack URI

Leave a Comment