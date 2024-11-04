That's a *móri
Following up on Rapscallion, here's another culinary pun with a lexico-musical connection:
When two names far apart
Share a PIE start
That's a *móri…
— New-Cleckit Dominie (@ncdominie.bsky.social) November 3, 2024 at 11:57 AM
In the unlikely event that the musical reference escapes you, it's Dean Martin's 1953 hit That's Amore:
And here's what Wiktionary thinks about PIE *móri.
Dick Margulis said,
November 4, 2024 @ 11:13 am
And, of course, this version: https://www.npr.org/transcripts/14194579
Roscoe said,
November 4, 2024 @ 1:01 pm
See also the two Galicias (Spain and Eastern Europe).