Rapscallion
A recent Bluesky post by George Takei, re-skying (?) @GraniteDhuine:
As Wiktionary explains, the etymology of the base word rascal is rather tasteless:
Recorded since c.1330, as Middle English rascaile (“people of the lowest class, rabble of an army”), derived from 12th century Old French rascaille (“outcast, rabble”) (modern French racaille), perhaps from rasque (“mud, filth, scab, dregs”), from Vulgar Latin *rasicō (“to scrape”).
The step from rascal to rapscallion is relatively bland, perhaps appropriate for the "spring onion" association:
From an alteration of rascallion, a fanciful elaboration of rascal (“someone who is naughty”).
This joke made me wonder about the name of the song Green Onions, and Wikipedia explains that it was named after a cat:
According to Booker T. Jones, the composition was originally to be called "Funky Onions", but the sister of Jim Stewart thought it "sounded like a cuss word"; it was therefore renamed "Green Onions". According to Cropper, the title is not a marijuana reference; rather, the track is named after the Green Badger's cat, Green Onions, whose way of walking inspired the riff. On a broadcast of the radio program Wait Wait… Don't Tell Me! on June 24, 2013, Jones was asked about the title and said, "The bass player thought it was so funky, he wanted to call it 'Funky Onions', but they thought that was too low-class, so we used 'Green Onions' instead."
That feline reference adds new flavor to a song that I've enjoyed since I was a teenager.
Back on Bluesky, one of the replies to Takei adds flavor to another song:
We are the champignons, my friend
J.W. Brewer said,
November 4, 2024 @ 7:34 am
The seemingly-bowdlerizing sister was Estelle Axton, nee Stewart (1918-2004) whose (married) surname contributed the -ax to the name of Stax Records and who was a co-owner on account of she had put up the money that allowed her younger brother Jim to realize his dream of running a recording studio. She eventually shifted away from her prior career working in a bank (before which she had been a schoolteacher) to work at the label to sort of keep an eye on her investment. She had no particular background in the music biz and was not what you'd call a hipster, but this respectable bourgeois lady turned out to have good marketing instincts and a knack for figuring out what teenagers would buy in quantity if the label released it. The account here may seem a little hagiographic https://savingplaces.org/stories/estelle-axton-woman-place-the-memphis-sound but you can read lots of memoirs of the Memphis music scene of that era without finding anyone who has a cross word to say about her.