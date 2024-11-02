« previous post |

Today's Frazz:

As Wikipedia explains,

The Day of the Dead (Spanish: Día de (los) Muertos) is a holiday traditionally celebrated on November 1 and 2, though other days, such as October 31 or November 6, may be included depending on the locality. The multi-day holiday involves family and friends gathering to pay respects and remember friends and family members who have died.

