Day(s) of the dead
Today's Frazz:
The Day of the Dead (Spanish: Día de (los) Muertos) is a holiday traditionally celebrated on November 1 and 2, though other days, such as October 31 or November 6, may be included depending on the locality. The multi-day holiday involves family and friends gathering to pay respects and remember friends and family members who have died.
Philip Taylor said,
November 2, 2024 @ 1:23 pm
Is there a connection between "The Day of the Dead" and "All Hallows' Eve" (a,k,a, "Halloween") ? They appear to involve similar concepts and are very close together in time … There is also, of course, Thanh Minh in Vietnamese culture, but that is on a very different date.
Mark Liberman said,
November 2, 2024 @ 1:51 pm
@Philip Taylor: "s there a connection between "The Day of the Dead" and "All Hallows' Eve" (a,k,a, "Halloween") ? ":
Wikipedia: "Views differ on whether the festivity has indigenous pre-Hispanic roots, whether it is a more modern adaptation of an existing European tradition, or a combination of both as a manifestation of syncretism. The beginning of the Christian observance of Allhallowtide, including All Saints' Day and its vigil, as well as All Souls' Day, is observed on the same days in places like Spain and Southern Europe, and elsewhere in Christendom."
Keit Gaughan said,
November 2, 2024 @ 1:54 pm
No, there's no connection, or at least not a direct one. Halloween is derivative of to the Gaelic festival of Samhain, which coincided with Allhallowtide. Whether latter was purposely timed to coincide with the former is a matter of debate. From what I've read, Dio de los Muertos has native pre-Hispanic routes, and the main connections are that they fall at the same time of the year and deal with similar themes, but are otherwise independent.
Barbara Phillips Long said,
November 2, 2024 @ 1:58 pm
@Philip Taylor
On the merging of traditions, from the (U.S.) Library of Congress:
The holiday traces its roots to the rituals of Indigenous peoples of Mexico, where skulls were crafted in spectacular ways to honor deceased relatives. When Spanish conquistadors arrived in the 16th century, these traditions merged with Catholic observances, shifting to align with All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day. In Catholic traditions that go back for centuries, these have been celebrated on Nov. 1 and Nov. 2, respectively. All Saints’ Day also has been long known as All Hallows’ Day — which, in Western Europe, long ago piggybacked onto the Celtic holiday of Samhain. This was a festival in which people would, in the darkening of the year, light bonfires and wear costumes to ward off ghosts. Over time, the two holidays combined. The night before All Hallows’ Day became known as All Hallows’ Eve. Or, as we now call it, Halloween.
In the Americas, this blending of beliefs gave way to communal celebrations that view death as part of the life cycle.
So although the Día de los Muertos relates to Halloween, the two have distinct beliefs and practices that should not be confused.
“Just as Halloween’s pre-Christian roots are Celtic, the Día de los Muertos has roots in Indigenous Mexican and Central American cultures,” said Stephen Winick, a folklife specialist at the Library’s American Folklife Center. “It’s generally a more solemn and reflective holiday, with a greater focus on remembrance of ancestors and deceased loved ones.”
https://blogs.loc.gov/loc/2024/10/the-multinational-traditions-of-halloween-and-dia-de-los-muertos/
J.W. Brewer said,
November 2, 2024 @ 3:18 pm
I don't know the literature and there are obviously differences of scholarly opinion but the basic wiki article that myl links provides some substantial support for the thesis that like so much Authentic Traditional Folklore in other places around the globe the "indigenous" aspects of the Dia de los Muertos were largely fabricated from whole cloth in fairly recent historical times in service of a modern ideological/political agenda. Which of course does not affect the sincerity or good faith of those currently-living people who just learned the customs from their own parents/grandparents and did not critically inquire into the deeper history.
That at least makes it more "authentic" than e.g. the good old American custom of square dancing. Circa 1975 me and my elementary school classmates at the American School in Japan were given instruction in the school gymnasium in square dancing (which essentially none of us had learned organically from our parents or older siblings or pre-expat local Stateside communities) so that we could demonstrate our Authentic Traditional Folkloric customs to a Japanese audience as part of a cultural exchange with a Japanese school up north in Fukushima (nice place, not yet known for a nuclear reactor mishap).
AntC said,
November 2, 2024 @ 3:57 pm
@PT, when I was growing up (in London, 1950's/60's) there was no such thing as Halloween. I regard it as a regrettable U.S. import.
When I moved to Yorkshire, I encountered Mischief Night which was by then stabilised to November 4th, and typically involved gangs of kids raiding each others' bonfire stocks. 'Trick or treat' was part of the mischief, though I think even by then parents were cautious about kids approaching strangers' doors.