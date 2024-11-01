Who was Julia Emily Johnsen?
And why doesn't she have a Wikipedia page?
I came across her works in a recent search for background information. The Penn Library's Online Books Page offers links to 35 of her publications; The Internet Archive offers 90 results, 87 of which seem to be valid; Amazon offers links to 92 (versions of her) publications; Google Books oddly returns only 7 results.
All of Johnsen's works, as far as I can tell, were published by the H.W. Wilson Company, which does have a Wikipedia page. And most of her publications were (annotated) compilations of works by other authors, published as part of the company's "Reference Shelf":
(though some seem to have been published before that series was started.)
Here's Johnson's introduction to Ku Klux Klan, 1923, which exemplifies her approach:
The Ku Klux Klan is an anomaly in American life. The extreme secrecy with which it is shrouded and the apparent spread of membership into the thousands in practically every state of the Union, with attempted entrance also into Canada and England, make it both difficult and important to bring into the open reliable facts and a clear comprehension of the inner nature of this extraneous social organism.
The present Ku Klux Klan embraces the organization founded in 1915 at Atlanta, Georgia, by Colonel William Joseph Simmons, professing to commemorate the historic Ku Klux Klan of reconstruction days. According to
Colonel Simmons before the Rules Committee in Congress, its membership in 1921 was approximately ninety to ninety-five thousand. Its growth is augmented by a highly organized system of propaganda. Save for a few of the executive and organizing officials, its members are generally unknown. Among its late manifestations is the formation of an auxiliary woman’s division known as the “Kamelia,” and a movement styled the “Great American Fraternity” has also been ascribed to its activities.
The material on the Ku Klux Klan is frankly one¬sided. The press is, as a rule, hostile or at best neutral. For its defense one must go to such publications and statements as emar om within its own organism. A few organizatioi are actively combatting it. Foremost among these are the American Unity League, with offices at 127 North Dearborn Street, Chicago, which league also publishes a weekly paper “Tolerance,” and the American Civil Liberties Union, 100 Fifth Avenue, New York. The Catholic, negro, and Jewish organizations also oppose it.
The present pamphlet has been included in the Reference Shelf in response to a demand for reference material on this subject. The attempt has been made by the compiler to avoid bias and let the facts speak for themselves to the discriminating, as is in keeping with the established practice of the debaters’ series of publications. To this end representative material is included setting forth both the aims and defense of the Klan and the arguments of the opposition.
A search of newspapers.com turns up 277 references, none of which tell us anything about Johnsen herself. Rather, they are all references to her publications, mostly in the form of notices about additions to a local library, like this piece from p. 12 of the Arizona Republic 8/25/1924:
which lists 4 of her works:
ChatGPT gives a plausible summary of her work, but again tells us nothing about Johnsen herself:
Me: Who was Julia E Johnsen?
ChatGPT: Julia Emily Johnsen was an American editor and author active in the early to mid-20th century. She is best known for compiling and editing works on various social and political issues, often presenting multiple perspectives to facilitate informed debate. Her notable publications include "Selected Articles on the Negro Problem" (1921), "Debating the Ku Klux Klan" (1924), and "Palestine: Jewish Homeland?" (1946). These works served as valuable resources for students, debaters, and general readers interested in understanding complex societal topics.
The earliest publication bearing Johnsen's name seems to be dated 1911, suggesting that she was born no later than 1890. Her latest publication seems to be dated 1950.
I'd propose Julia Emily Johnsen as a candidate for the patron saint of Wikipedia, except that I can't prove that she actually existed as a person rather than a shared nom de plume. If you know anything about her, beyond her bibliography, please let me know.
rory said,
November 1, 2024 @ 10:37 am
Because no one's made one. Wikipedia articles are all created by people. If you want her to have one, I don't see why you don't make one for her, rather than complain no one else has done it. You can include the part where she may not have existed and may have been a group of other writers, using as many sources as needed to establish this.
J.W. Brewer said,
November 1, 2024 @ 10:42 am
"Johnsen" is an odd surname-spelling variant, almost certainly the result of partial-but-not-complete Anglicization of a Scandinavian-immigrant surname like Jonssen. Genealogy websites (many of which require a subscription to dig more deeply than the first-page-of-hits I found) will lead you to the existence of e.g. a Julia Johnsen who was born in Norway in 1885 and died in Wisconsin in 1953 but has no middle name specified, and there are others (with either no middle name specified or a middle name other than Emily specified).
I imagine someone with reasonable online genealogy skills (and easy access to the major paywalled databases, including census records) could either turn up a Julia Emily (or at least Julia E.) of plausible age or be in a position to offer a more definite assessment that it was likely a nom de plume. Picking a nonstandard and rare spelling variant of a very common surname seems like an odd name de plume strategy to me, but maybe I'm wrong about that.
J.W. Brewer said,
November 1, 2024 @ 10:57 am
Has no consensus on a patron saint previously arisen among wikipedia editors/volunteers/insiders? I guess they would want to disassociate themselves from St. Isidore of Seville as patron of the internet generally, given his primary qualification is his willingness to pass on information on a wide variety of topics without any rigorous screening of it for accuracy.
I have a more modest campaign to promote St. Epiphanius of Salamis (3??-403) as the appropriate saint to be invoked against the temptation to get really mad at someone on the internet based on a second-hand and slanted account of what they have actually said or done. This from the incident in which Epiphanius was initially recruited to be part of an outrage mob attempting to cancel St. John Chrysostom only to bail out after realizing that the anti-Chrysostom campaign was being ginned up and manipulated by Theophilus of Alexandria for dubious motives of his own and Chrysostom's actual views/actions related to the controversy in question were perhaps not what Theophilus had been led to believe.