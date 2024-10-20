« previous post |

From Will Lockett, "We Are Watching The Death of Tesla", Medium 10/18/2024:

This is why the fact that Musk didn’t detail any safety data at ‘We, Robot’ was a knell in the coffin.

Google's AI Overview explains, ignoring the difference in spelling:



The standard metaphorical phrase is "a nail in the coffin", of course.

And knell is an easy substitution for nail because it's similar in sound, and has the adjacent meaning of a bell rung slowly to signal a death.

But "knell in the coffin" is far from a typical eggcorn — a funeral bell wouldn't fit in a coffin, so the substitution is not really plausible; and coffin nails remain a familiar reference, even if modern coffin lids are often fastened shut in other ways.

Still, "knell in the coffin" is Out There, if rarely — for example, from the transcript of a Congressional budget committee hearing on 9/25/2019, where Bill Johnson is represented as saying:

You know, I believe any discussion on infrastructure, we talk about the Highway

Trust Fund, but one of the other really critical, important, rural infrastructure issues is broadband and building out broadband.

I know that is not funded out of the Highway Trust Fund, but in rural areas like Eastern and Southeastern Ohio, where most of my district, six and a half hours long, from an hour outside of Cleveland to an hour outside of Cincinnati; most of

my district has inadequate broadband service.

In a digital economy, that is a death knell in the coffin of rural communities.

