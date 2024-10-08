University commas
« previous post |
The current xkcd comic:
Mouseover title: "The distinctive 'UCLA comma' and 'Michigan comma' are a long string of commas at the start and end of the sentence respectively."
I guess Penn, Brown, Berkeley, CalTech, …, should be grateful for being left out.
I'll spare you our past posts on the Oxford comma, except this one.
Laura Morland said,
October 8, 2024 @ 7:40 am
I laughed out loud, because for years now – being married to a strict adhérent of the Oxford comma – my mathématician husband, John Rhodes (S.B. & Ph.D. MIT), jokes that he uses the "MIT comma."
And whaddaya know, xkcd got the placement exactly right. Uncanny!
AntC said,
October 8, 2024 @ 7:56 am
The newly but grudgingly conceded German 'idiot apostrophe'.