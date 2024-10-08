« previous post |

The current Dinosaur Comics:

Mouseover title: "why do other verbs when "do" does do all you did do are doing or can and will do??"

Of course do already does most of what Ryan North wants — Wiktionary gives it 31 senses, from (1) "A syntactic marker in a question whose main verb is not another auxiliary verb or be" (Do you got there often?) to (31) "To drive a vehicle at a certain speed, especially in regard to a speed limit" (He was doing 50 in a school zone). Along the way we get (29) "To take drugs" (I do cocaine), which is not far from Ryan's "do beers tonight" — and for that, there's already a t-shirt:

Do's utility has been around for a while, judging by the OED's recital of Germanic cognates and further-out IE connections:

Other languages have taken a different path in choosing an everything verb, for instance starting with "make" rather than "put" (French faire / Spanish haver), resulting in a somewhat different the semantic spread.

Commenters will no doubt be able to fill us in on what other lexical seeds have similarly sprouted in other languages.

