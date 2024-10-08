Doing well
Mouseover title: "why do other verbs when "do" does do all you did do are doing or can and will do??"
Of course do already does most of what Ryan North wants — Wiktionary gives it 31 senses, from (1) "A syntactic marker in a question whose main verb is not another auxiliary verb or be" (Do you got there often?) to (31) "To drive a vehicle at a certain speed, especially in regard to a speed limit" (He was doing 50 in a school zone). Along the way we get (29) "To take drugs" (I do cocaine), which is not far from Ryan's "do beers tonight" — and for that, there's already a t-shirt:
Do's utility has been around for a while, judging by the OED's recital of Germanic cognates and further-out IE connections:
Other languages have taken a different path in choosing an everything verb, for instance starting with "make" rather than "put" (French faire / Spanish haver), resulting in a somewhat different the semantic spread.
Commenters will no doubt be able to fill us in on what other lexical seeds have similarly sprouted in other languages.
Jason said,
October 8, 2024 @ 5:48 am
It's hard to tell with such as polysemous worf, but I suspect that Ryan North means "to do beers" in what I like to call the Oprah Winfrey sense, after an alleged anecdote in the Kitty Kelly biography Oprah Winfrey is in a swanky old boutique store and the shop assistant invites her to come upstairs to see more merchandise, only to be told, frostily, by Oprah's assistant, "Excuse me, but Oprah does not DO stairs."