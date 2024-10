« previous post |

The New York Review of Books recently spammed me with an email that led off like this:

I have mixed feelings about those "collective nouns" for different kinds of animals. A flock of birds, a herd of cows, a pack of wolves — fine. A flock of wolves, a herd of birds, a pack of cows — weird. But a romp of otters? A plump of seals? A prickle of hedgehogs? A murder of crows? Give me a break…

