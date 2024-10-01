"I will think fewer of you"
A relative's new refrigerator magnet:
Commenters may wish to explain why the phrase on the magnet is actually a mistake — and also one that never occurs naturally.
Terry K. said,
October 1, 2024 @ 8:01 pm
Here (in the first graphic), the "less" that should be there is an adverb. And "fewer" can't be an adverb. It's not just the wrong meaning, but ungrammatical.
Regarding "3 years or fewer", it strikes me that while years are countable, time is not. Unless whole years are the only option (or rounding to whole years), it really doesn't work, meaning-wise.